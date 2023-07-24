Mar. 11, 1939—Dec. 27, 2022
KALAMA—Carol Dianne Ogden Harris-Dunn of Kalama, WA was called home to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday December 27, 2022 in Searcy, Arkansas at the age of 83 following a long battle of COPD.
Carol was born in Placerville, California and is preceded in death by her parents Phyla Elsa Jane Alway and Jesse LeRoy (Roy) Ogden; her first husband Lee A. Harris; her son Jay A. Harris; her second husband Wilkie E. Dunn and one brother LeRoy. Carol is survived by her sons, Timothy and (Carol) Harris of Washington, Stewart and (Kelly) Harris of Arkansas, Kevin Harris of Washington, step-daughter Vicki Gray of Texas and step-son David Dunn of California, nine
grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. Carol was best remembered by many of her family and friends as kind, loyal, caring and by her giving soul.
Celebration of life will be held at the Kalama Methodist church, 111 N Second St, Kalama, WA. 27 July 2023 at 2:00 PM.
