Mar. 11, 1938—Aug. 16, 2023

LONGVIEW—Carol A. McFadden, born March 11, 1938, in Port Angeles, WA, passed away at her home in Longview, WA on August 16 of natural causes. Carol was 85. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio (Tony) and Florence Masi, and is survived by her sons, Scott McFadden (and his partner Kim) and Brad McFadden, his wife, Beth, and her grandson, Desmond, who was her pride and joy.

In earlier years, Carol was an active runner and enjoyed racquetball, while working at the Longview YMCA, and as a lab assistant and phlebotomist. She was a great sports mom and kept an immaculate little league scorebook. She enjoyed watching professional and college baseball, basketball and football, rooting for the Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Mariners, WSU Cougars, Seattle Seahawks; and when not playing against the Cougars, the UW Huskies. She was loved and she will be missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to “Youth and Family Link”: 907 Douglas St, Longview, WA 98632 https://www.linkprogram.org/