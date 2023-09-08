Mar. 11, 1938—Aug. 16, 2023
LONGVIEW—Carol A. McFadden, born March 11, 1938, in Port Angeles, WA, passed away at her home in Longview, WA on August 16 of natural causes. Carol was 85. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio (Tony) and Florence Masi, and is survived by her sons, Scott McFadden (and his partner Kim) and Brad McFadden, his wife, Beth, and her grandson, Desmond, who was her pride and joy.
In earlier years, Carol was an active runner and enjoyed racquetball, while working at the Longview YMCA, and as a lab assistant and phlebotomist. She was a great sports mom and kept an immaculate little league scorebook. She enjoyed watching professional and college baseball, basketball and football, rooting for the Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Mariners, WSU Cougars, Seattle Seahawks; and when not playing against the Cougars, the UW Huskies. She was loved and she will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to “Youth and Family Link”: 907 Douglas St, Longview, WA 98632 https://www.linkprogram.org/
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.