Carmelle Sue Lambert

Carmelle Sue Lambert

Sept. 19, 1948 — Nov. 28, 2021

Carmelle Sue Lambert, formerly of Kelso and Castle Rock, Washington, passed unexpectedly in her home in St. Marie, Montana, on November 28, 2021, at the age of 73.

Carmelle was born on September 19, 1948, in Kelso, Washington, to Frank and Isabelle Ray. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1966. She was exceptionally talented and worked for many years as a floral designer and cake decorator. After her children graduated from high school, she followed her passion and moved to Mission, South Dakota, where she worked for the school district and volunteered as a church missionary. She was an active and dedicated member of the Christian Church throughout her life. Carmelle had an infectious laugh and a generous spirit. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Carmelle is survived by her three children, Frank Smith and his wife Michelle of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Jana Gann and her husband, Jeff Gann, of Castle Rock, Michelle Musso and her husband, John, of Moses Lake; as well as four grandchildren: Timber Gann, Dalton Gann, Spencer Musso and Blake Musso. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Vicky Darr; and her husbands, Jan Smith of Castle Rock, and Frank Lambert, of St. Marie.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.

