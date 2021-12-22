Carmelle Sue Lambert

Carmelle was born on September 19, 1948, in Kelso, Washington, to Frank and Isabelle Ray. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1966. She was exceptionally talented and worked for many years as a floral designer and cake decorator. After her children graduated from high school, she followed her passion and moved to Mission, South Dakota, where she worked for the school district and volunteered as a church missionary. She was an active and dedicated member of the Christian Church throughout her life. Carmelle had an infectious laugh and a generous spirit. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.