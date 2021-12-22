Sept. 19, 1948 — Nov. 28, 2021
Carmelle Sue Lambert, formerly of Kelso and Castle Rock, Washington, passed unexpectedly in her home in St. Marie, Montana, on November 28, 2021, at the age of 73.
Carmelle was born on September 19, 1948, in Kelso, Washington, to Frank and Isabelle Ray. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1966. She was exceptionally talented and worked for many years as a floral designer and cake decorator. After her children graduated from high school, she followed her passion and moved to Mission, South Dakota, where she worked for the school district and volunteered as a church missionary. She was an active and dedicated member of the Christian Church throughout her life. Carmelle had an infectious laugh and a generous spirit. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Carmelle is survived by her three children, Frank Smith and his wife Michelle of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Jana Gann and her husband, Jeff Gann, of Castle Rock, Michelle Musso and her husband, John, of Moses Lake; as well as four grandchildren: Timber Gann, Dalton Gann, Spencer Musso and Blake Musso. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Vicky Darr; and her husbands, Jan Smith of Castle Rock, and Frank Lambert, of St. Marie.
There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.