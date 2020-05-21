Carl Malakowsky

April 2, 1950—May 15, 2020
Carl Anthony “Tony” Malakowsky born 4/2/1950 (on his mother’s birthday) at St. John’s Hospital in Longview, WA passed away at home 5/15/20 at age 70 after an 8yr battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). First born to August & Iona Malakowsky. He graduated from Wahkiakum High School in the class of 1969.
He started in the woods, worked for 18yrs. for Burton, Lone Pine, Smith & Anderson, C&H and Albrecht Logging. He then worked for log yards as a stacker operator for Longview Booming, Brusco’s, Calfall Brothers and Simpson’s he retired at 62 on disability due to ALS.
Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting, swimming, skiing, clamming, wake boarding, long walks, bicycling, fast cars and his Harley Davidson. With his wife they met friends and family on more than 100 camping trips the first 10yrs. they had their travel trailer.
Tony liked road trips along the WA, OR and CA coastline, trips to Mt. Rushmore, Grand Canyon, Roswell, New Mexico as well as snorkeling in Maui and parasailing in Cancun. He enjoyed trips to casinos in WA, OR, Reno and Las Vegas.
He leaves behind his wife of almost 48 years, Glenda, daughter Crystal Rhodes of Kelso, WA and son Darrin Malakowsky of Beaverton, OR. Brothers George (Jeani) Malakowsky of Castle Rock, WA; Randy (Cathy) Trotter of Rochester, WA; Gary Trotter of Idaho; Walt (Leslie) Malakowsky of Castle Rock, WA; Lee (Brenda) Malakowsky of Castle Rock, WA. Sisters Terry (Don) Sheckler of Wilsonville, OR; Carrie (Norman) Janehsela of Priest River, ID; Sherrie Lawson of Sandpoint, ID; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
At his request there will be no service. The family will have a celebration of life later this summer. Those wanting to donate please give to the ALS charities in his memory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.