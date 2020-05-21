Carl Malakowsky
April 2, 1950—May 15, 2020

Carl Anthony “Tony” Malakowsky born 4/2/1950 (on his mother’s birthday) at St. John’s Hospital in Longview, WA passed away at home 5/15/20 at age 70 after an 8yr battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). First born to August & Iona Malakowsky. He graduated from Wahkiakum High School in the class of 1969.

He started in the woods, worked for 18yrs. for Burton, Lone Pine, Smith & Anderson, C&H and Albrecht Logging. He then worked for log yards as a stacker operator for Longview Booming, Brusco’s, Calfall Brothers and Simpson’s he retired at 62 on disability due to ALS.

Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting, swimming, skiing, clamming, wake boarding, long walks, bicycling, fast cars and his Harley Davidson. With his wife they met friends and family on more than 100 camping trips the first 10yrs. they had their travel trailer.

Tony liked road trips along the WA, OR and CA coastline, trips to Mt. Rushmore, Grand Canyon, Roswell, New Mexico as well as snorkeling in Maui and parasailing in Cancun. He enjoyed trips to casinos in WA, OR, Reno and Las Vegas.

He leaves behind his wife of almost 48 years, Glenda, daughter Crystal Rhodes of Kelso, WA and son Darrin Malakowsky of Beaverton, OR. Brothers George (Jeani) Malakowsky of Castle Rock, WA; Randy (Cathy) Trotter of Rochester, WA; Gary Trotter of Idaho; Walt (Leslie) Malakowsky of Castle Rock, WA; Lee (Brenda) Malakowsky of Castle Rock, WA. Sisters Terry (Don) Sheckler of Wilsonville, OR; Carrie (Norman) Janehsela of Priest River, ID; Sherrie Lawson of Sandpoint, ID; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

At his request there will be no service. The family will have a celebration of life later this summer. Those wanting to donate please give to the ALS charities in his memory.

