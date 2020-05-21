Carl Malakowsky

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 2, 1950—May 15, 2020

Carl Anthony “Tony” Malakowsky born 4/2/1950 (on his mother’s birthday) at St. John’s Hospital in Longview, WA passed away at home 5/15/20 at age 70 after an 8yr battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). First born to August & Iona Malakowsky. He graduated from Wahkiakum High School in the class of 1969.

He started in the woods, worked for 18yrs. for Burton, Lone Pine, Smith & Anderson, C&H and Albrecht Logging. He then worked for log yards as a stacker operator for Longview Booming, Brusco’s, Calfall Brothers and Simpson’s he retired at 62 on disability due to ALS.

Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting, swimming, skiing, clamming, wake boarding, long walks, bicycling, fast cars and his Harley Davidson. With his wife they met friends and family on more than 100 camping trips the first 10yrs. they had their travel trailer.

Tony liked road trips along the WA, OR and CA coastline, trips to Mt. Rushmore, Grand Canyon, Roswell, New Mexico as well as snorkeling in Maui and parasailing in Cancun. He enjoyed trips to casinos in WA, OR, Reno and Las Vegas.