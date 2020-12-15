June 23, 1944—December 5, 2020
Carl L. Keeling was born June 23, 1944 in Longview, Wash., to Merle and Hildegarde Keeling. He passed peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at OHSU. He was a 1962 graduate of R.A. Long High School and an Army Service Vet. He was a devoted brother, husband, dad, grandpa and friend. He worked as a Pipefitter for Longview Fibre Co. and retired with over 35 years of employment. He enjoyed playing poker, watching the Seahawks, the Huskies and golf, spending time with family and friends. Early days you could find Carl on the golf course or in the bowling alley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Kathy Keeling (1994) and her parents Allan and Lorna Campbell. Survivors include: Wife: Jackie Keeling, Son: Rob (Angi) Keeling, Daughter: Kari (Jeff) Marcil, Son: Dalton (Kristelle) Faul and 9 cherished grandkids. Also a Brother: Ron (Sherry) Keeling, a Sister: Marlene Anderson, other family Joey( Mayn) McDaniel and one niece and five nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. GO HAWKS!
