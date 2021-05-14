Carl Burton Williquette

May 15, 1939 — February 9, 2021

Carl B. Williquette was born in Longview, Wash., to June (Spackman) and Carlton P. Williquette. He was raised in Kelso, Wash., with his sister, Barbara, and a love of music and trains that lasted a lifetime.

He graduated as a proud Highlander in 1957. After graduation, Carl attended Western Washington University where he received his Bachelor's of Education Degree and also met the love of his life, Kay Opsahl. Carl and Kay were married in June 1963 and welcomed the first of their five children in Bellingham before moving back to Kelso, where Carl began his career as a teacher at Wallace Elementary School.

In 1973, he was named Southwest Washington Teacher of the Year and also the region's Jaycees Man of the Year. In 1976, Carl and Kay loaded up the family in the VW bus and headed to Central Oregon, where Carl taught for the Culver School District and also pursued and achieved his Master's Degree from Portland State University. That degree started his journey with the Redmond, Oregon, School District as Principal for several elementary schools, the Director of Special Education and also the Elementary Curriculum Coordinator. After a stellar and rewarding career and with the respect of his peers, staff and students, Carl decided to retire in 1997.