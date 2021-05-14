Carl Burton Williquette

May 15, 1939 — February 9, 2021
Carl B. Williquette was born in Longview, Wash., to June (Spackman) and Carlton P. Williquette. He was raised in Kelso, Wash., with his sister, Barbara, and a love of music and trains that lasted a lifetime.
He graduated as a proud Highlander in 1957. After graduation, Carl attended Western Washington University where he received his Bachelor's of Education Degree and also met the love of his life, Kay Opsahl. Carl and Kay were married in June 1963 and welcomed the first of their five children in Bellingham before moving back to Kelso, where Carl began his career as a teacher at Wallace Elementary School.
In 1973, he was named Southwest Washington Teacher of the Year and also the region's Jaycees Man of the Year. In 1976, Carl and Kay loaded up the family in the VW bus and headed to Central Oregon, where Carl taught for the Culver School District and also pursued and achieved his Master's Degree from Portland State University. That degree started his journey with the Redmond, Oregon, School District as Principal for several elementary schools, the Director of Special Education and also the Elementary Curriculum Coordinator. After a stellar and rewarding career and with the respect of his peers, staff and students, Carl decided to retire in 1997.
He and Kay bought a home on Puget Sound in Washington, began traveling to Yuma for the winters and among their five children's homes. Throughout it all, Carl continued his love of music by sharing his talents at church every Sunday and playing in several bands spanning from his college years to Yuma, starting in 1958 with The Corvettes, playing in Central Oregon with Old Spice, returning to the Kelso area and playing with Crystal Pool Revival and then in Yuma with The Brothers Three. Carl had a natural God-given talent and his charisma and love for entertaining was unmatched. So much so that The Brothers Three played on two Mexican Riviera Cruises and drew crowds of more than 300 people from Longview to Yuma on each of those cruises.
Carl finally retired from entertaining well into his late 70s and he and Kay enjoyed staying at their home in Gleneden Beach, Ore., working on projects, playing his guitar and enjoying their expanding family.
Carl was preceded in death by both of his parents and is survived by his wife, Kay; sister Barbara Fernandez and husband Jim; and his children: Kevin and Kathleen Williquette, Carla and Chris Mertz, Kelly and Tracy Williquette, Katee and Paul Snair and Kimberly and Pat Goehring. He also is survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Hank and Paige Williquette; Mattie Williquette; Emily, Adam and Daniel Wickert; Abby, Taylor and Charlotte Todd; Sam Mertz; Beau Williquette; Tyler, Kylie, Caroline and Addi Williquette; Haley and Michael Tolento; Paige, Teran, Lionel and Logan Amnotte; Khloe Snair; Cabe Goehring and Macy Goehring. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Frances Opsahl; and numerous family members, nieces and nephews he loved dearly.
Carl had a love of Christ, his family, education, music and adventure and his zest for life and capacity to love is hard to sum up in one column. If Carl was in your life, he touched it and left a lasting impression. To put it simply...He is awesome and we are all so blessed to have known him.
A private funeral Mass was held on March 13, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lincoln City, Ore., with interment at Eureka Cemetery in Newport, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Carl's name to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, Newport, Ore.; Kelsokidz.org, Kelso; or to the Special Education Fund — Redmond School District, Redmond, Ore.
