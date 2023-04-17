LONGVIEW—Candace M. Dilley died peacefully in Longview, WA on April 12, 2023. She was born on January 2, 1947 in Olympia, WA to Raymond Ervest and Viola Kemppi. She was raised in Rosburg, WA, and after HS she moved to S.E. Alaska and married Gary Dilley in Ketchikan, AK. Gary and Candy lived in various Alaskan communities until they retired in 2002 and made Longview their home. Candy loved gardening, quilting, and spending time with her family. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her husband, Gary Dilley, daughter Jewelee Bell, son Bob (Shannon) Dilley, three grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary Ervest.