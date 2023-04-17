Jan. 2, 1947—April 12, 2023
LONGVIEW—Candace M. Dilley died peacefully in Longview, WA on April 12, 2023. She was born on January 2, 1947 in Olympia, WA to Raymond Ervest and Viola Kemppi. She was raised in Rosburg, WA, and after HS she moved to S.E. Alaska and married Gary Dilley in Ketchikan, AK. Gary and Candy lived in various Alaskan communities until they retired in 2002 and made Longview their home. Candy loved gardening, quilting, and spending time with her family. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her husband, Gary Dilley, daughter Jewelee Bell, son Bob (Shannon) Dilley, three grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary Ervest.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.