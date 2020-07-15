Calvin Lee Price
August 11, 1949—July 6, 2020

Calvin Lee Price, 70, of Longview, Washington, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family in Phoenix, AZ, on July 6th, 2020.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Patricia Caroline Price, of 43 years, his daughters Lyda Fauland, Mary McCoy, sons Richard Price and Leo McCoy, 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He will be joining our lord in heaven and reunited with his son and parents. His service took place at Best Funeral Services and he was laid to rest at the National Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020.

In Lamentations 3:32 the lord says, “Though he brings grief, he will show compassion, so great is his unfailing love”. Calvin will forever be in our hearts, memories and souls. Those who knew him, loved him, and those who did not, well, they missed out on an amazing man filled with both compassion and joy. Still, “Verily we belong to our lord, and verily to him we will all one day return”.

