Dec. 1, 1922 — Sept. 28, 2021
Calma K. Sapp was born to Adolph and Pauline Sinkbeil on Dec. 1, 1922, in Zeeland, North Dakota. She passed away in Longview on Sept. 28, 2021.
She moved to Longview from South Dakota with her husband and two children in 1952. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and its hand bell choir. She helped in the nursery and with vacation Bible school at Longview Community Church for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 10 siblings; and her husband, Albert in 1991. She is survived by her sister, Patty in Eureka, South Dakota; her daughter Cheryl (James) Karr in Longview; her son, Gary (Linda Wallace) in Vancouver, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was laid to rest next to her husband Oct. 4 at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions can be sent to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E Kessler Blvd, Longview, WA 98632.
