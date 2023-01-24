Feb. 15, 1947—Jan. 13, 2023

C. Mel Jewell, 75, of Kelso, passed away on January 13, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Mel was born to Clarence and Lillian Jewell, on February 15, 1947, in Vancouver. A proud Cougar, he graduated from Washington State University with a degree in criminal justice. He worked at the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center for 28 years serving as both a probation officer and an administrator.

Mel is survived by his wife Kathy, three daughters, Shannon Clarke (Jon), Erin Zamora (Romero), Kaylen Briggs (Clark) and his six grandchildren, Eva, Harrison, Leo, Logan, Benjamin, and Cameron.

Mel was an active member in the community. He served as President for both CASA and Kelso Rotary. While participating in Rotary, he had a hand in creating special projects such as the Kelso Skate Park and the Catlin Water Park. In addition, let’s not forget about the countless burgers he flipped and the thousands of ducks he sold for Kelso Rotary! When Mel wasn’t busy participating in clubs, he loved being on the golf course, mowing the beautiful acres of yard surrounding his home and making memories with family.

Mel’s family will host a memorial service on February 10, 2023 at 2:00 at the Elks of Kelso. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to CASA or Youth and Family Link.