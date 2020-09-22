 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Byron Lloyd Will
0 entries

Byron Lloyd Will

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Byron Lloyd Will

November 1, 1934—August 19, 2020

Byron Lloyd Will was born a twin with his sister Barbara on November 1, 1934, to Iris Lumber and Emiel Will at Emanuel Hospital in Portland Oregon. He made a life in Castle Rock and lived it fully to the age of 85. He was a high school graduate that served in both the Navy and the Army. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy. He worked in retail, a lumber yard and eventually a skilled craftsman and pipe-fitter for Weyerhaeuser, retiring after 35 years. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Keith. He also leaves behind daughters Wendy, Tracy (husband Jeff Edgell) and son Tork. Grandkids: Chase, wife Susan, Colter, wife Katie, Chance, Emily and Breanna with 8 Great Grandchildren.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News