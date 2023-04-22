Mar. 27, 1933—April 9, 2023

LONGVIEW—Burton Kinley Harwood, only child of Kinley Oscar Harwood and Maude Jennie Greenfield Harwood, was born in Seattle, Washington, March 27, 1933. Burt passed away peacefully on Easter, 2023 at home in Longview, under Peace Health Hospice Care surrounded by family. He lived to celebrate his 90th birthday with three generations of his family present for the celebration.

Burt’s school years were spent in Everett Elementary and then in Longview at Kessler, for both elementary and junior high school, graduating from RA Long High School, Class of ‘51. In 1955, he graduated from WSU, majoring in insurance with a minor in music, which served him well. Burt served 2 years as a principal euphonium player with the US Army Concert and Marching Band of the Pacific with the 25th Infantry Div in Oahu, HI. He served the rest of his 6 year obligation with the US Army Reserve 104th Inf Div Band, Ft Vancouver also playing as their principle baritone horn player. His love of music was important to him for all of his 90 year life. A highlight for him was being able to conduct a piece from the opera Carmen with the SW WA Symphony.

After his military duty, Burt returned to Longview in 1961 and purchased Harwood Insurance Agency, established in 1939, from his father. Burt, over the years, enlarged his agency by purchasing three local agencies when their owners retired and he was active at the local and state level of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers until his retirement in 1994. Many will fondly remember his ivy green 66 Mustang GT in front of his office. He has accumulated over 28 trophies from various NW mustang car shows. Burt was active in St. Stephens Episcopal Church as a lay reader, chalice bearer, and Stephen’s minister before joining and serving in the worship at Stella Lutheran Chapel. Besides classical music, Burt enjoyed boating, snow skiing, watching football, letters to the editor, sending jokes in email to friends and family. With his quick wit and amazing sense of storytelling and humor he made many friends in Longview Ski Club, Harlequin Dance Club, and the Mustangs of America Club.

Burt is survived by his wife of over 68 years, Margaret Jacquelyn (Jacquie) Imeson Harwood. They dated as school sweethearts for 6 years before being married in 1954, their senior year of college at WSU. Burt is also survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Meagher, (husband James), and son, Douglas, (wife, Marjorie Evans Harwood), as well as his beloved, four granddaughters, Margaret Davis, Alexandra Davis, Rachel Harwood and Lauren Harwood. Memorial Mass at Trinity Lutheran Church is scheduled May 20 at 11:00 AM.