Buffe Antilla
Buffe Antilla

Buffe Antilla

1917 — March 9, 2021

Lifelong Longview resident and educator Buffe Antilla, 103, passed away peacefully March 9, 2021.

Buffe was laid to rest during a private family inurnment at Longview Memorial Park. A memorial service at the Longview First Christian Church, of which she was a longtime member, will be announced post-pandemic.

To view Buffe’s full obituary, share memories and leave condolences for the family, please visit the Steele Chapel website at the following link https://gb774.app.goo.gl/joWmx

