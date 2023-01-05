 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buckley Matthew Lane-Isaacson

Buckley Matthew Lane-Isaacson

Sept. 4, 2022—Dec. 27, 2022

Buckley Matthew Lane-Isaacson was born September 4, 2022 in Longview, Washington. He went to his Lord and Savior on December 27, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2022 at Rose Valley Friends Church. A reception at the church will follow the service.”

