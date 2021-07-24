November 10, 1985 — July 6, 2021

Bryant Allen Scott passed away unexpectedly July 6, 2021, at his home in Vancouver, Wash. Bryant was born November 10, 1985, to Ronald Scott and Lisa Payton.

He graduated Centralia High School in 2003. Bryant was an avid fan of the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago White Sox. He loved holidays spent with family. Bryant was a gentle loving soul with a kind heart. He will be missed by friends and family.

Bryant is survived by his mother, Lisa Payton Weber; stepfather Robert Weber; sister Jazmin Linder; niece Jernee Linder; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bryant was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Scott; sister Cassandra Worley; and uncle Michael Payton.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. August 14, 2021, at Longview Presbyterian Church, 3808 Pennsylvania St., Longview, Wash. A potluck gathering takes place afterward at 4 p.m. at Riverside Park in Lexington.