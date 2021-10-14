Jan. 31, 1963 — Oct. 7, 2021
Bryan Edward Helder passed away October 7, 2021, as a result of a vehicle accident near Bismarck, North Dakota. He was living in Pettibone, North Dakota, at the time of his death.
Bryan was born January 31, 1963 in Portland Oregon. The family moved several times over the years, but always close to the same area, Portland, Gresham, Tigard, Orient and Fairview. Bryan enjoyed camping and fishing, and gardening (especially growing huge tomato plants). And he loved to play games: cards, dice, dominoes, whatever anyone wanted to play. He loved helping people who needed him. He worked as a cook in a care facility in Gresham until his health forced him to retire. Then he took care of his mother, Betty Crawford Lambert, until she passed; then he cared for his uncle Kenneth Crawford in Castle Rock, Washington, until he, too, passed. He moved to Pettibone to help longtime family friends Vern and Sandy Slattery and their son, Glenn. Bryan loved Pettibone and was looking forward to the next steps in his life. He always was an active member of a church, and had a great belief in God.
Bryan was preceded in death by his mother, Betty; stepfather, Robert Doug Lambert; father, Dallas Helder; uncles, Kenneth and Paul Crawford; aunt, Ruth; and brother-in-law, John (Rick) Johnson Jr.
Bryan is survived by his brothers, Daniel (Katy) Pulsifer and Richard Pulsifer; sister, Janice Pulsifer Johnson; nephews, Derek (Alicia) and Drew Pulsifer, John (Elvie) Johnson; niece, Jani Johnson Baker (Brian); and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Bryan will be missed by all who knew him, his quick smile and kind heart.
A combined memorial remembrance will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Silver Lake Grange, 3104 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock, Washington, honoring both Bryan Helder and his brother-in-law, John “Rick” Johnson.
