Bryan Helder

Bryan was born January 31, 1963 in Portland Oregon. The family moved several times over the years, but always close to the same area, Portland, Gresham, Tigard, Orient and Fairview. Bryan enjoyed camping and fishing, and gardening (especially growing huge tomato plants). And he loved to play games: cards, dice, dominoes, whatever anyone wanted to play. He loved helping people who needed him. He worked as a cook in a care facility in Gresham until his health forced him to retire. Then he took care of his mother, Betty Crawford Lambert, until she passed; then he cared for his uncle Kenneth Crawford in Castle Rock, Washington, until he, too, passed. He moved to Pettibone to help longtime family friends Vern and Sandy Slattery and their son, Glenn. Bryan loved Pettibone and was looking forward to the next steps in his life. He always was an active member of a church, and had a great belief in God.