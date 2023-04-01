Survivors include parents, Ervin and Colleen Brown, Castle Rock; wife, Ruthann Brown, Kelso; children, Wyatt, Chelatchie Prairie, Sydney, Lacey; brother, Tim (Jennifer), Castle Rock; nephews, Tyler (Kayleigh), Toledo, Lukas (Sarah), Castle Rock, Dillon (Geena), Toutle; plus two great nephews, three great nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

Services will be held at Steele Chapel, Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society or a favorite charity.