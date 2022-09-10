 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bruce Woods Holmes

  • 0
Bruce Woods Holmes

April 30, 1932 — Aug. 8, 2022

Bruce Woods Holmes, 90, of Longview, Washington, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2022, surrounded by his children.

Bruce was born April 30, 1932, in Sheldon, Iowa, to Jesse Nicholas Holmes and Mildred Woods Holmes. He was a 1950 graduate of R.A. Long High School. He received a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Washington. He returned to the UW for a master’s degree in library science in 1968. Bruce taught at Monticello Junior High and worked at the Longview Public Library for many years. After he retired, he volunteered at the Lower Columbia College Library.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ione Holmes; a brother, David Holmes; and his grandson, Eric Prescott. Survivors include his children: Martha (David) Laufer, Susan (Phillip) Myers, Thomas (Tami) Holmes; his step-children: Connie (Clint) Smith & Scott (Deb) Breunig; his brother, Stephen Holmes; and numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at marthaprescott@hotmail.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News