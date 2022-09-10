Bruce Woods Holmes

Bruce was born April 30, 1932, in Sheldon, Iowa, to Jesse Nicholas Holmes and Mildred Woods Holmes. He was a 1950 graduate of R.A. Long High School. He received a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Washington. He returned to the UW for a master’s degree in library science in 1968. Bruce taught at Monticello Junior High and worked at the Longview Public Library for many years. After he retired, he volunteered at the Lower Columbia College Library.