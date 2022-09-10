April 30, 1932 — Aug. 8, 2022
Bruce Woods Holmes, 90, of Longview, Washington, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2022, surrounded by his children.
Bruce was born April 30, 1932, in Sheldon, Iowa, to Jesse Nicholas Holmes and Mildred Woods Holmes. He was a 1950 graduate of R.A. Long High School. He received a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Washington. He returned to the UW for a master’s degree in library science in 1968. Bruce taught at Monticello Junior High and worked at the Longview Public Library for many years. After he retired, he volunteered at the Lower Columbia College Library.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ione Holmes; a brother, David Holmes; and his grandson, Eric Prescott. Survivors include his children: Martha (David) Laufer, Susan (Phillip) Myers, Thomas (Tami) Holmes; his step-children: Connie (Clint) Smith & Scott (Deb) Breunig; his brother, Stephen Holmes; and numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at marthaprescott@hotmail.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.