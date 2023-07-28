Dec. 12, 1946—July 22, 2023

LONGVIEW—Bruce Konop was born December 6, 1946 in Yakima, Washington and passed away on July 22, 2023 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Bruce’s parents were Frank and Durine Konop. His family moved to Kelso when Bruce was 5 years old when his father got a job at Longview Fibre. Bruce spent the next 9 years living on the Kelso hill across from Kelso High School where he and his many friends enjoyed the neighborhood as well as having access to the high school hallways to ride their bikes and shoot hoops when the weather was rainy. (The high school coaches lived in the neighborhood and always understood how much it meant to the boys.) Bruce and his family moved to North Kelso just as Bruce was entering Huntington Junior High. When in high school, Bruce worked for Erb’s Meats delivering to various businesses around town. His father died in 1962 when Bruce was still in high school. Bruce was a proud graduate of Kelso High School class of 1965.

Bruce played many sports while growing up including football and baseball. A shoulder injury in high school prevented him from continuing in those sports. One of the Kelso coaches introduced him to handball where he excelled, playing in many tournaments. As times changed, Bruce switched to racquetball where he continued to play in many tournaments along with having fun when playing with friends.

After graduation and a stint at Lower Columbia, Bruce moved to Seattle to begin his meat cutter’s apprenticeship. After several years in Seattle, he moved back to Longview and went to work as a meat cutter for Safeway. He worked for Safeway until he retired in 2000.

He and Dian Moothart were married in 1971 and had two children, Eric Michael in 1974 and Kelli Kathleen in 1976. Bruce and Dian later divorced.

Bruce and Cheryl (Harrison/Johnson) met in 1987 and were married on August 6, 1988. Bruce’s son, Eric, died unexpectedly in September of 1988 which was a devastating loss for both Bruce and Cheryl.

To fill his hours after Eric passed, Bruce started building a street rod, a 1932 Ford highboy roadster. It was completed about a year after he began. They then started attending rod runs and car shows with the many friends they had who had street rods as well. After selling the ‘32 he moved to a ‘36 Ford which had all of the comforts.

After Bruce’s retirement he became an avid gardener, which was surprising because he didn’t like most vegetables, but he loved digging in the dirt. He also began doing woodworking and turning bowls on his lathe. He also became Cheryl’s househusband which he would freely admit to anyone. As his eyesight began to fade, he had to give up his woodworking which he missed dreadfully.

Daughter, Kelli, married in 2010 and gave him two adorable grandchildren, Kellen who is 11 and Kate who is 9. They were the light of his life.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father Frank, his mother Durine, his son Eric, his step-father Ray Bean, and his in-laws Bob and Leanna Harrison as well as brother-in-law Perry Helms and niece Jennifer Helms.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years Cheryl at home in Longview, daughter Kelli and her husband Dave and their beautiful children in Sherwood, OR. Other survivors include sister Trudy Helms of Kelso her daughter Jana and her son John, sister-in-law, Rhonda Fields and her family in Oklahoma, brother-in-law, Steve Harrison and his family in Kelso; also two special friends, Gloria Bailey and Bud Phillips along with many other dear friends too numerous to name.

A Celebration of Bruce’s Life will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 in the Monticello Hotel Ballroom from 2:00 to 5:00. Casual attire is appropriate.

A private burial will take place at a later date.