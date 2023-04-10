Nov. 8, 1969—Mar. 29, 2023

SCAPPOOSE, OR—Bruce Alan Barto, 53, of Scappoose, OR and Skamokawa, WA died March 29, 2023, in Scappoose, OR. He was born Nov. 8, 1969, in Longview, WA to Harry and Betty (Crippen) Barto.

Bruce attended school in Kelso, WA.

Bruce is survived by his dad Harry Barto and stepmom Kath Barto of Kelso, WA, his son Michael Douglas Barto of Kelso, WA and his daughter Stephanie (Barto) Harris of Longview, WA.

He is additionally survived by his sister Brenda Barto of Marion, Iowa, his brother Dale (Cheryl) Barto of Kelso, WA, and his step bother Terry Smith of Kelso, WA.

Other survivors include granddaughter Karlee Barto and grandson Nixon Harris, both of Longview, WA.

He was preceded in death by mother Betty (Barto) Smith and stepdad Jack Smith of Kelso, WA.

He passed trying to save his beloved dog Buddy by jumping into the Columbia River in Scappoose, OR. They were found together hours later.

The job he loved the most was working with monster truck companies. Most recently he did odd jobs with his excavator.

Bruce enjoyed riding motorcycles and magnet fishing in the Columbia River.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 6, 2023 at Riverside Park in Lexington, WA from 2:00—4:00 p.m.