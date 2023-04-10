Nov. 8, 1969—Mar. 29, 2023
SCAPPOOSE, OR—Bruce Alan Barto, 53, of Scappoose, OR and Skamokawa, WA died March 29, 2023, in Scappoose, OR. He was born Nov. 8, 1969, in Longview, WA to Harry and Betty (Crippen) Barto.
Bruce attended school in Kelso, WA.
Bruce is survived by his dad Harry Barto and stepmom Kath Barto of Kelso, WA, his son Michael Douglas Barto of Kelso, WA and his daughter Stephanie (Barto) Harris of Longview, WA.
He is additionally survived by his sister Brenda Barto of Marion, Iowa, his brother Dale (Cheryl) Barto of Kelso, WA, and his step bother Terry Smith of Kelso, WA.
Other survivors include granddaughter Karlee Barto and grandson Nixon Harris, both of Longview, WA.
He was preceded in death by mother Betty (Barto) Smith and stepdad Jack Smith of Kelso, WA.
He passed trying to save his beloved dog Buddy by jumping into the Columbia River in Scappoose, OR. They were found together hours later.
The job he loved the most was working with monster truck companies. Most recently he did odd jobs with his excavator.
Bruce enjoyed riding motorcycles and magnet fishing in the Columbia River.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 6, 2023 at Riverside Park in Lexington, WA from 2:00—4:00 p.m.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.