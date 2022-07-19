Feb. 15, 1969 — Dec. 6, 2020

Brook Thomas Johanson, of Rainier, Oregon, passed away peacefully Dec. 6, 2020, at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington, with his mother and sister by his side. He was 51 years young.

Brook was born Feb. 15, 1969 in Portland, Oregon, to Robert and Peggy Johanson. The young family lived briefly in Astoria before moving to Portland, where he would later attend Terra Linda and Pacific Christian Montessori schools.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 8, Brook never let the disease define him. He enjoyed playing both youth soccer and basketball, and went on many fishing trips and spontaneous adventures with his father.

In 1981, Brook moved with his parents and younger sister to Rainier, attending Rainier schools where he continued to play soccer on Rainier and Longview leagues. He made friends easily. He enjoyed all the perks of living by the Columbia River — beach fishing, swimming with friends, and dirt bike riding at Dibblee Beach. Brook was a member of the Rainier High School class of 1987 and later studied welding and diesel mechanics at Lower Columbia College.

At the age of 15, Brook started busing tables at the old Riverview Restaurant and Lounge, which helped fund his passion for dirt bike riding and newfound love of the electric guitar. Having a great sense of humor, an interest in people and a desire to serve, he eventually became a waiter and then a bartender. In his 20s, he switched gears and took a job crewing on the “Alaska Mist” and later the “North American,” both fish tenders / long liners plying the Bering Sea. His proudest moment was piloting the “Alaska Mist” in rough seas for three days, while the captain was ill. After that experience, Brook said he was not afraid of anything except the unpredictability of the sea. On his return, he was hired as a bartender at the Rainier Eagles, where he would work for many years.

In 1998, Brook married Karen Keith. They later divorced.

After his passing, many commented on how he was rarely seen without a smile. He was both easygoing and friendly with a quick wit and a dry sense of humor. He had a great laugh, was a loyal friend, had a good heart, a photographic memory, was mechanically inclined and never met a stranger. Brook always enjoyed hearing peoples’ stories and was a great storyteller himself, often adding impersonations and sound effects. He was private about his Christian faith, which was a source of his compassion for others, particularly the elderly, who he would help when he could. He loved the sun and enjoyed trips to Palm Springs, Cabo San Lucas or anywhere the sun was shining. He also possessed what the Finns call sisu — guts, determination, bravery, and being stoic in the face of adversity.

Musically gifted, Brook sang in the swing choir at Rainier High School and taught himself to play the electric guitar. A favorite song was Van Halen’s “Eruption.” He occasionally sang karaoke — Frank Sinatra’s “Summer Wind” was his go- to song. Through the years his hobbies included sport fishing, crabbing, clamming, and duck hunting. An excellent cook, he always was tweaking his recipes. He also enjoyed rock concerts, drag races, and rarely missed a Portland Air Show.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bob. He is survived by his mother, Peggy; his sister, Jennifer Johanson; his uncle, Lew Johanson; his aunts, Jeanne Mattson and Sandra (John) Kennedy; and numerous cousins.

A good quote in remembrance of Brook is “Laughter is the best medicine.”

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at the Rainier Eagles, 109 West “A” Street, Rainier, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gales Creek Camp, 6950 S.W. Hampton St., Suite 242 Tigard, OR 97223, or at www.galescreekcamp.org, a summer camp for children living with Type 1 diabetes, that Brook enjoyed attending.