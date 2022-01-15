 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brittney Michelle Vartanian

Brittney Vartanian

Jan. 17, 1991 — Nov. 23, 2021

Brittney touched everyone’s life she came in contact with. She will never be forgotten.

There will be a service held at 1 p.m. January 22, 2022 at Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso Washington.

