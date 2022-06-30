Brian Ray Long

Feb. 6, 1955 — June 2, 2022

Brian was born Feb 6, 1955, in Scotia, California, to Sanford Long and Joyce Nieland Long. He passed peacefully on June 2, 2022.

Brian joined the Navy after high school. He later worked at and retired from Boeing.

Brian is survived by daughters, Angela Cottey (James) and Jessica Long; grandchildren Ashley, Stephen, Donovan, Natalie, Titus, Michael and Harmony; siblings Kathy Gehrman, Gail Kosiba, Lynnette Case, Coralee Madison, Cindy Cress, Debbie Castle, Jeff Long (Connie), Kim Sylvain (Chris) and Jennifer Farley (Pat); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents and oldest daughter, Heather Long.

A potluck celebration of life takes place at Riverside Park in Lexington at 1 p.m. July 9.