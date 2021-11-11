 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brian James Booth
0 entries

Brian James Booth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday November 1, 2021, Brian James Booth of Salem, Oregon, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 40.

Brian was born on May 18, 1981, in Longview, Washington, to Mike and Shirley (Porter) Booth of Clatskanie, Oregon. Brian spent all of his life growing up in Clatskanie. He graduated from Clatskanie High School with the Class of 1999. While in high school, he lettered in football, wrestling and baseball. After high school, he attended Western Oregon University studying criminal justice. He worked at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem, Oregon. Brian was raising his children: a son, Tucker (14); two daughters, Sawyer (10), and Evelyn (6) all of Salem, Oregon. These children were the light of his life.

Brian loved to cook, especially having his friends and family over for a barbecue. He was a dedicated family man, spending his time doing activities with the kids and coaching them. He loved to go river rafting, camping and hunting. Brian was one of kind. He was loved by many because he enjoyed life and made those around him happy.

Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Louise Porter; his paternal grandparents, Allen and Olive Booth; and an uncle, Donald Porter.

He is survived by his children: Tucker, Sawyer and Evelyn of Salem, Oregon; parents, Mike and Shirley Booth of Clatskanie, Oregon; a sister, Tracy Davila of Salem, Oregon; a brother, Cory (Linette) Booth of Osage Beach, Missouri; 10 nieces and nephews; 17 great-nieces and great-nephews; and six aunts and uncles.

Brian requested a celebration of life with no service. The celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, 2021, at the Legion Hall on Fifth Street in Clatskanie.

For those who wish to donate, a trust fund will be setup for the children at the Wauna Federal Credit Union. Cards can be mailed to the family at 150 Bellflower Road, Clatskanie, OR 97016.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stay calm and manage work anxiety

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News