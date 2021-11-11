On Monday November 1, 2021, Brian James Booth of Salem, Oregon, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 40.

Brian was born on May 18, 1981, in Longview, Washington, to Mike and Shirley (Porter) Booth of Clatskanie, Oregon. Brian spent all of his life growing up in Clatskanie. He graduated from Clatskanie High School with the Class of 1999. While in high school, he lettered in football, wrestling and baseball. After high school, he attended Western Oregon University studying criminal justice. He worked at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem, Oregon. Brian was raising his children: a son, Tucker (14); two daughters, Sawyer (10), and Evelyn (6) all of Salem, Oregon. These children were the light of his life.

Brian loved to cook, especially having his friends and family over for a barbecue. He was a dedicated family man, spending his time doing activities with the kids and coaching them. He loved to go river rafting, camping and hunting. Brian was one of kind. He was loved by many because he enjoyed life and made those around him happy.

Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Louise Porter; his paternal grandparents, Allen and Olive Booth; and an uncle, Donald Porter.