 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brady J. Pollard
0 entries

Brady J. Pollard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brady J. Pollard

November 12, 1939—November 25, 2020

It is with great sadness that on November 25, 2020 Brady Pollard passed. He is now with his wife Janet of 60 years. Brady is survived by his daughter Tina (Skip) and son Scott. Grandson Zach (Brooke), three great grandkids, Jaycee, Riley and Brady. Brady had the softest heart for his family. We felt the very same of him. Brady is dearly loved by all and will be greatly missed. We love you dad.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News