Brady J. Pollard

It is with great sadness that on November 25, 2020 Brady Pollard passed. He is now with his wife Janet of 60 years. Brady is survived by his daughter Tina (Skip) and son Scott. Grandson Zach (Brooke), three great grandkids, Jaycee, Riley and Brady. Brady had the softest heart for his family. We felt the very same of him. Brady is dearly loved by all and will be greatly missed. We love you dad.