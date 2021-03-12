Brad Lance Godwin

May 14, 1957—March 3, 2021

Bradley Lance Godwin, 63, of Castle Rock passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 3, 2021, at St Johns Medical Center after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Brad was born on May 14, 1957 to William and Jessie (Killian) Godwin in Eureka, Calif. The family relocated to Castle Rock, Wash., in January of 1969. Brad attended Castle Rock Schools.

After high school, Brad got a job at Reynolds Metals. Before retiring, he worked his way up to Lead Cast House Supervisor. In 1980, he met the love of his life, Cynthia Sinkler and they wed on January 16, 1982.

Brad’s family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his wife and sons Jamie, Barron, Devin and Bill. His grandchildren; Courtney, Aislinn, Mason, Bryanna and Annie were his pride and joy. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was very active in their lives, never missing an opportunity to be with them.