April 23, 1938—April 8, 2023
LONGVIEW—Bonnie Ruth MacDonald, of Longview, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on April 8, 2023, at Cedar Gardens In-home Care Facility in Longview. She is survived by her two daughters Robin and Rhonda. She is also survived by four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and her brother Jerry who reside in Washington and Arizona.
One of Bonnie’s greatest gifts was her ability to love and mentor young women. She also loved children and had a passion to write short children’s stories to share the love of Jesus and teach life lessons. She had a zeal to teach the Word of God as she pastored along side her husband Don Mac Donald. She was a true example of a loving mother and grandmother to her family as well as to our Lord Jesus Christ. She was faithful and loving to her family, faithful to the Word of God, faithful to her marriage vows, faithful in teaching the Word and bringing love and comfort to those who needed it. We will cherish every memory of her. We will remember her godly example and aspire to live out the truth she taught us all. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. There will be a private gathering with family. No other services will be held.
