July 2, 1948—Jan. 10, 2023

Bonnie Lou Hall, 74, of Vancouver, WA died peacefully January 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Nampa, ID on July 2, 1948, the daughter of Fredrick Lyle and Evelyn Garrison. Bonnie graduated from Boistfort High School in Boistfort, WA in 1966.

In 1967, she married Howard McIntire with whom she had 2 daughters, Carrie and Laurie. They resided in Longview, WA until she moved to Vancouver, WA in 1980.

She married the love of her life, Jerry Hall in 1993. They enjoyed traveling to exotic tropical locations, attending plays and watching Hallmark movies.

Together with her husband, they owned several businesses including Movie Madness video store and Peddler’s Closet gift shop. In addition, she worked as a legal secretary for her husband. She also worked at the Cowlitz County Assessor’s office, Clark County PUD, Pacific Telcom, The Crossing and 3 Monkey’s Tavern. She also owned Bonnie’s Macramé.

Bonnie was an avid gardener, loved drives in the country, hosting holidays, shopping, relaxing in her hot tub and especially doting on her grandkids...or any babies.

Her family and friends warmly remember Bonnie as beautiful, generous, creative, loving and full of energy. Her infectious smile and can-do spirit could move mountains. She made this world a better place.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Hall of Vancouver, daughter Carrie Harrington of Vancouver, daughter Laurie (Jim) Lewis of Woodland, brother Roy (Lori) Garrison of Castle Rock, sister Kathy (Jack) Fowler of Longview, her 8 cherished grandchildren Christian Harrington, Brendan Harrington, Brody Lewis, Connor Miller, Rachel Miller, Ian Miller, Hazel Hall and Henry Hall. Also, her 2 beloved chihuahua’s Bella and Sophie.

A celebration of life will be held at the Pleasant Hill Grange (4741 Pleasant Hill Rd Kelso, WA) on July 2, 2023 (what would have been her 75th birthday) at 12:00pm. Bring an appetite, pictures and stories of Bonnie.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to HopeDementiaSupport.org or the Humane Society of SW Washington.