Oct. 9, 1933 — Oct. 12, 2022

Bonita Rae Pittenger, of Kelso, died the morning of October 12, 2022, of aggressive lymphoma. On October 9, she was able to return home from the hospital under the care of granddaughter, Erika Smith, to celebrate her 89th birthday surrounded by family.

Bonita was born in Castle Rock, Washington, in 1933, and spent the bulk of her childhood in Blue River, Oregon. Her parents were LaVerne (Whittle), Clyde Studebaker, and stepdad Bryan McClure. Bonita met the love of her life through her Uncle Bud and married George Pittenger on April 21, 1951. They moved around the United States from coast to coast for the Navy while raising their three children. After retirement, they moved to Castle Rock and finally to her Victorian dream home in Kelso. Yearly anniversary trips to Hawaii, morning hot tub soaks and listening to Andy Williams were a few of the things they enjoyed doing together. A true love story, they celebrated their 71st anniversary last year.

Her main hobbies included interior decorating, collecting antiques, maintaining an immaculate landscape and raising various flowers including orchids. She was passionate about fashion and always looking her best.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, George Pittenger; sister Marlene Buehler (McClure); brother Kenneth (Jan) McClure; children Eric Pittenger, Terri (Steve) Selby, and Mitch (Robin) Pittenger; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Mike and Jerry McClure, and granddaughter Bobi (Paul) Williams.

There are no plans for a funeral, but as family gathers in the future, she always will be missed and memorialized.