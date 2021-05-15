May 28, 1944 — May 10, 2021

Bobby Ray Lewis from Johnson City, Tenn., passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Hospice Care Center in Longview.

Bobby graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1963, then went on to work at Weyerhaeuser for 30 years. Bobby loved antiquing, garage sales, bicycling, soaking up the sun, and sitting in the sauna and swimming at the local YMCA.

In his last years, he enjoyed riding his scooter around town, visiting local businesses and talking with employees.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Lewis Kankelborg of Olympia; and a son, Bobby Ray Lewis Jr. of Kelso; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister Betty Jo Gray of Salem Ore.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. May 29, 2021, at Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.