July 2, 1945 — June 18, 2022

Bobbie Jean Woodruff, age 76, of Castle Rock, Washington, passed away Saturday June 18, 2022, from malignant brain tumors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wyatt and Margaret Barton; her uncle, Albert Barton; and her sons Dolph and Bryan Woodruff. Bobbie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jack Woodruff; sister Pam Baumgartner of Castle Rock, Washington; daughter Jonna (Curt) Kautz of Wrangell, Alaska; son Gary Woodruff of Mountlake Terrace, Washington; son Jeff Woodruff of Ballard, Washington; six grandchildren: Tammie, Dena, Curtis, Makiah, Kyleigh and Tehya; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; and MANY dear friends.

A public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 at Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Castle Rock, Washington, with viewing from 11 a.m. to noon, a potluck lunch from noon to 1 p.m., the service from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Interment takes place at 3 at the Whittle and Hubbard Cemetery.