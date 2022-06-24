July 2, 1945 — June 18, 2022
Bobbie Jean Woodruff, age 76, of Castle Rock, Washington, passed away Saturday June 18, 2022, from malignant brain tumors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wyatt and Margaret Barton; her uncle, Albert Barton; and her sons Dolph and Bryan Woodruff. Bobbie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jack Woodruff; sister Pam Baumgartner of Castle Rock, Washington; daughter Jonna (Curt) Kautz of Wrangell, Alaska; son Gary Woodruff of Mountlake Terrace, Washington; son Jeff Woodruff of Ballard, Washington; six grandchildren: Tammie, Dena, Curtis, Makiah, Kyleigh and Tehya; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; and MANY dear friends.
A public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 at Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Castle Rock, Washington, with viewing from 11 a.m. to noon, a potluck lunch from noon to 1 p.m., the service from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Interment takes place at 3 at the Whittle and Hubbard Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.