Feb. 8, 1942 — March 15, 2022

Bob Williams, former Washington State Representative, passed away March 15, 2022, after a valiant battle against Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's. He was 80. To sum up his life in three words, it would be: faith, family, freedom.

Bob served five terms in the state Legislature and led a successful grassroots campaign to become the 1988 Republican nominee for governor. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Army, was an auditor for the Pentagon and Post Office with the U.S Government Accountability Office, and was a CPA for Weyerhaeuser.

Bob was an early pioneer in the movement of state-based policy think tanks. He was dedicated to promoting responsible government and identifying practical ways state governments can better serve the communities they represent.

He is survived by his wife, three sons, and their families.

A special thank you to Franciscan Hospice, especially Matt Dixon and Anabel Solorio, and the Franke Tobey Jones staff.

A celebration of life service will be held this summer.