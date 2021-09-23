March 4, 1934 —Sept. 14, 2021
Bob Warren passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021, in Edmonds, Washington.
Bob grew up in Longview, Washington, where he graduated from R.A. Long High School. He continued his education at SPU, receiving his BA in music, as well as a MEd in music from UO. Music was a key part of his life, as Bob taught instrumental band for 35 years and played the trumpet in orchestras. With great pride he played in the Arizona Wind Symphony for 15 years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley Warren, in Edmonds, Washington; two daughters, Ann Marie Hunter (Mark) Omaha, Nebraska, and Linda Nolte (Craig) Seattle, Washington; four loving grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.
Bob’s faith and love for Jesus was evident throughout his life. Bob lived his life to the fullest and most enjoyed chatting with family and friends over a cup of coffee and listening to instrumental music. He loved fiercely—Jesus, his family, and playing his trumpet. His warm smile, deep laugh, and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone is deeply missed.
His family and friends know he is enjoying the symphony with his Father in Heaven.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to: bridgemin.org.
