June 6, 1922 — May 26, 2022
Bob Kellogg passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 99. He was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on June 6, 1922, to Robert and Alice (Cinnamon) Kellogg. They moved to Kelso in 1923. Bob went to Kelso schools and graduated from Kelso High School in 1940. He attended Washington State University, but enlisted in the US Navy when World War II broke out. In his Navy training, he was a pilot and was stationed in the South Pacific on both land and sea (USS Independence).
After his military service, Bob returned to Kelso and married Mae Elaine Jordan in 1944. They had three children — Jim (1946), Clarice (1949) and Susan (1956). Bob worked in partnership with his father in their own construction business. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors hunting, fishing and playing golf.
Bob is survived by his three children: Jim Kellogg (Longview), Clarice Kellogg Olson (Everett) and Susan Freimuth (Mill Creek); and his sister, Deanna Cole. His also has four granddaughters, two great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; his parents, Bob and Alice; a sister, Edna (Windus; and a brother, Freddie.
There will be a small service for close family only due to COVID concerns.
