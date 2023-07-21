Birdie Marie Watson

Jan. 21, 1925 - July 6, 2023

KELSO - Birdie Marie Watson completed her earth side journey and returned home to her Lord and Savior on July 6, 2023. Surrounded by her granddaughters and wrapped in love from her entire family, she peacefully left us on a beautiful summer afternoon.

Marie, as she was known to those who loved her, was born January 21, 1925 to George and Birdie Leonard in Castle Rock, Washington. She and her three sisters, Thelma, Evelyn, and Marvella, and two brothers, Lloyd and Marvin, grew up on a small farm, where they enjoyed fresh blackberries picked from the backyard, fresh cream from their dairy cows, and vegetables from their expansive garden.

Marie worked for 37 years for Pacific Northwest Bell, or Ma Bell, as it was affectionately known to those in the know. She started as a telephone operator out of high school and worked her way up the chain of command to retire before the age of 60 as the Senior Force Clerk. A 1961 newsletter described her as having an "unending imagination and not a dull bone in her body." During her time with the phone company, she traveled to San Francisco and aided allied war efforts during WWII. Always ready to help out where she could, Marie also became a certified nurse's assistant for the Civilian Defense Corp in 1944. Marie's outgoing and boisterous attitude attracted many friends over the years, and she remained in touch with many of her colleagues, many of whom joined her in the Red Hat Society for many laughter-filled tea parties and brunches.

Marie married Howard Pechtel on June 13, 1947 in Kelso, Washington. Together, until his passing in 1969, they raised Marie's pride and joy: her four boys, George, Lloyd, Paul, and Jim. They would in turn provide Marie more family to love with four daughters-in-law, Colette, Loretta, Gisela, and Shirley. In 1970, Marie was lucky in love for a second time, and married Lloyd Watson in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on December 21. Marie's two great loves had a few things in common: the ability to make her laugh, take her on grand adventures, and aid and abet her many pranks.

As the fearless matriarch of the Pechtel family, Marie helped to raise her greatest blessings: her nine grandchildren, Josh, Chris, Heather, Jeremy, Bridget, Adam, Jamie, Luke, and George II. If Marie excelled in her career and as a mother, it was nothing to how she would shine as a grandmother. Every day she lived up to the epitaph: world's best grandma.

Marie, who would have only boys, was fortunate to have five nieces, Donna, Debbie, Janet, Lisa, and Denise who she cherished as her own daughters, and three nephews, Bobby, Larry, and Mike, whom she loved as her own. Family was the most important part of Marie's life, and she spent her ninety-eight and a half years loving her large family deeply and immeasurably.

Marie had a zest for life that was unmatched. She had a quirky sense of humor and loved to play pranks on her family, dress up (and dress up her grandkids) for themed events and parties, and host bountiful holiday gatherings. Marie had an adventurous spirit and could frequently be found on road trips, tromping through the wilds of Washington, and wading through the coastlands of the Pacific Northwest. Marie was an accomplished cook and baker and was renowned for her pies and cookies (the secret ingredient was always love).

Marie was a force of nature. Her final piece of advice came from a conversation with her nieces: go do something outrageous. A true piece de resistance from a wise and wild woman. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit lives on in her sons, and multiple generations of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents George and Birdie Leonard; her sisters Thelma (Art) McCool, Evelyn (Bruce) Wentzloff, and Marvella (Del) Alston; her brothers Marvin (Frances) Leonard, and Lloyd (Vera) Leonard; her husband Howard Pechtel; her second husband Lloyd Watson; her daughter-in-law Colette Pechtel; and her niece, Donna McCool.

Marie is survived by her sons: George Pechtel, Lloyd (Loretta) Pechtel, Paul (Gisela) Pechtel, and James (Shirley) Pechtel; her grandchildren: Joshua (Jessica) Pechtel, Christopher (Corinne) Pechtel, Heather (Michael) McCracken, Jeremy (Lindsey) Pechtel, Bridget (Nathan) Paris, Adam (Kathy) Pechtel, Jamie (Chris) Carter, Luke Pechtel, and George Pechtel II; and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.