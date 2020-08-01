Billy Joe Beaird

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 21, 1932—July 22, 2020

Dad was the middle child of 10 children born to Charles Bedford Beaird and Willie Inez Walker. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and ALL of his siblings.

He grew up on the family farm in Oklahoma but relocated to Washington when he was a teenager. He was a lover of animals and as a child had many unusual pets including a pig and a squirrel. Dad’s nickname as a child was “Pistol Pete” and his squirrel’s name was “RePete.” He was a funny guy and would make sure you knew it. He often would sing an old Mac Davis song while shaving – “Oh, Lord it’s hard to be humble, when you’re perfect in every way. I can’t wait to look in the mirror, ‘cause I get better looking each day…”

Dad graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in Vancouver, Washington in 1951. During high school he met our Mom, his wife of 65 years, Molly Lorraine Bradley. The two married on November 20, 1954, in Vancouver, Washington.

He served in the US Air Force 18th Maintenance Squadron as a mechanic from September 10, 1951, until September 9, 1955. He was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Seoul, South Korea and Great Falls, Montana, earning 4 service medals.