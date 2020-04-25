Billie R Vaughn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 5, 1927 - April 11, 2020

On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Bill Vaughn, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed quietly at home, in his sleep at the age of 92.

Bill was born December 5, 1927 in Astoria, Oregon to Billie and Hilma Vaughn. He attended Benson High School in Portland, then Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, studying drafting and machine design. This training supported a long career in the logging industry in the Pacific Northwest at Weyerhaeuser, Longview Fibre, Caffell Bros., Pope & Talbot, RSG, Pacific Fiber, DR Johnson and Northwest Hardwoods. Bill also served his country in the US Navy in the Korean War aboard the USS Boxer as a flight navigator. Bill married Jane Gustafson on July 17, 1954 in Naselle, Washington.

Bill loved to be in nature, in the forest, near the water, attending the kid's activities and traveling. Bill and Jane were very active members and attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Kelso. Bill was very handy with wood and was well known for his hand-made custom walking sticks. He was also well known for his great stories and outgoing personality. The children would all share that they couldn't go anywhere with him that he didn't end up knowing someone and needing to visit.