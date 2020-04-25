Billie R Vaughn

December 5, 1927 - April 11, 2020
On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Bill Vaughn, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed quietly at home, in his sleep at the age of 92.
Bill was born December 5, 1927 in Astoria, Oregon to Billie and Hilma Vaughn. He attended Benson High School in Portland, then Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, studying drafting and machine design. This training supported a long career in the logging industry in the Pacific Northwest at Weyerhaeuser, Longview Fibre, Caffell Bros., Pope & Talbot, RSG, Pacific Fiber, DR Johnson and Northwest Hardwoods. Bill also served his country in the US Navy in the Korean War aboard the USS Boxer as a flight navigator. Bill married Jane Gustafson on July 17, 1954 in Naselle, Washington.
Bill loved to be in nature, in the forest, near the water, attending the kid's activities and traveling. Bill and Jane were very active members and attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Kelso. Bill was very handy with wood and was well known for his hand-made custom walking sticks. He was also well known for his great stories and outgoing personality. The children would all share that they couldn't go anywhere with him that he didn't end up knowing someone and needing to visit.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Billie, his mother Hilma and brother Gene. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane, his three children Ardene (Andy) Niemer, Rich (Corinne) Vaughn and Sharon (Bruce) Weston, 7 grandchildren (Mike, Seth, Melissa, Matt, Kaitlyn, Kyle and Allison), and eight greatgrandchildren (Annelise, Boden, Kinley, Elise, Sebastian, Aloria, Caden and Kyrsten).
Due to the current pandemic and self-quarantine in the state, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of any flowers, donation in Bill's honor can be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation at parkinsonhope.org, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Memorial Fund https//www.gloriadeilutherankelso.com, Community Hospice www.chhh.org or a charity of your choice.
