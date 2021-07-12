 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billie Bruner Dorris
0 entries

Billie Bruner Dorris

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

July 27, 1935 — March 23, 2021

Billie Bruner Dorris passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. We will be celebrating her life at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021. Please join us at Billie’s home, 3149 Harris Street Road, Kelso, WA 98626 for a memorial service and refreshments.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

10 minutes of exercise twice a week may help prevent Alzheimer’s

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News