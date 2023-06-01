Mar. 4, 1938—Mar 31, 2023
CASTLE ROCK—William Tansill passed away at home on March 31, at the age of 85. He was born to Ray and Mildred Tansill. He retired from Weyerhaeuser after 33 years.
Dad married our mom when we were just toddlers, adopted, and gave us his last name. He took us camping, taught us to fish, how to mow a lawn, and most importantly, how to pick Keno numbers and play blackjack. He and our mother, Barbara Tansill, adopted our brother Kelly.
He loved to play pool at the Castle Rock Senior Center and go to the casino with his friends. He was very lucky to have Traci at his side not only when he passed, but for the past several months as she took care of him while he lived with her and Paula. He was a great dad to us, a wonderful grandpa of nine, and a great-grandpa of three.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, son Kelly Tansill, and son Craig Harris. He is survived by his sister Pat, and kids Traci, (Paula), Kari, and Shari Harris. Grandchildren Matt Tansill, Eric Schneider, Cameron Lancaster, Kyle Lancaster, Drew Schaffer, Kelsie Gallagher, Lauren Schaffer, and Evan Schaffer , and Krystopher Hyatt
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Senior Center in Castle Rock on June 25 at 1:00 PM. If you knew our dad, we would love to see you there.
