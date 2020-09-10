December 22, 1953—August 29, 2020
Bill Roberts passed away quietly on August 29, 2020, in Longview, Wash. He was born in 1953 to Edward and Billie Roberts in Seattle, Wash.
Bill moved to Longview in 1964 and graduated from RA Long High School in 1972. He married his best friend, Juni, in 1975 and together they raised a beautiful daughter, Keri.
He was a plumbing contractor in the local area for over ten years and in 2015 he retired from Georgia Pacific in Wauna, Ore.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Judy and Katie. Survivors include his wife Juni Roberts, daughter Keri Fleming, favorite niece Erika McCutchan, and special friend Poncho.
Bill was a quiet and private man. He was the best husband and dad that his two girls could ever ask for.
