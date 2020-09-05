 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Jess Montgomery
0 entries

Bill Jess Montgomery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bill Jess Montgomery

July 10, 1957—August 26, 2020

Bill Jess Montgomery was born July 10, 1957 to Jack and Dorothy Montgomery in Longview, Wash. Bill had graduated from Mark Morris High School, and he had also obtained a Aircraft Mechanic Degree. He had been a Navy Veteran who was stationed on the USS Midway.

Bill’s didn’t just work doing aviation maintenance, he had also enjoyed working on cars in his downtime. He worked on a lot of hot-rods.

He is survived by his brother Robert Montgomery of Longview, Wash., sister Jennifer Shields of Kelso, Wash., brother John Montgomery of Kelso, Wash., and daughter Mariah Montgomery of Kelso, Wash. He is preceded in death by both his parents. Any memorial contributions should be made out to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News