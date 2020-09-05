July 10, 1957—August 26, 2020
Bill Jess Montgomery was born July 10, 1957 to Jack and Dorothy Montgomery in Longview, Wash. Bill had graduated from Mark Morris High School, and he had also obtained a Aircraft Mechanic Degree. He had been a Navy Veteran who was stationed on the USS Midway.
Bill’s didn’t just work doing aviation maintenance, he had also enjoyed working on cars in his downtime. He worked on a lot of hot-rods.
He is survived by his brother Robert Montgomery of Longview, Wash., sister Jennifer Shields of Kelso, Wash., brother John Montgomery of Kelso, Wash., and daughter Mariah Montgomery of Kelso, Wash. He is preceded in death by both his parents. Any memorial contributions should be made out to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.