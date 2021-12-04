Feb. 26, 1956 —Oct. 8, 2021

William (“Bill”) John Guitteau, lifelong resident of Longview, Washington, passed away on October 8, 2021, at the age of 65.

Bill was born in Longview on February 26, 1956, and was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Judson Guitteau and Florence Guitteau. He is survived by his son, Judson Guitteau; two grandsons, Logan Guittteau and Wyatt Guitteau; and his brother, Jim Guitteau.

William attended Columbia Heights Elementary School (Longview, Washington) and Cascade Junior High/Middle School (Longview, Washington). He graduated from Shattuckt-St. Mary’s School (Faribault, Minnesota) and pursued further education at the University of Puget Sound (Tacoma, Washington).

Bill was employed for several years at Rainier Bank where he worked in the Collections Department. As a 10-year certified member of “Operating Engineers, Local 701,” he operated heavy equipment at the Mount Solo landfill.

Bill was a collector and an enthusiast of antique and modern firearms, loved classic cars and enjoyed fine cigars. As an outdoorsman, he also loved steelhead fishing on the Coweeman River. Mr. Guitteau also was an avid muzzle-loader (black powder) game hunter, and would often enjoy retreats at his family’s cabin in the Rose Valley area.

Bill Guitteau will be deeply missed by his family and his friends.