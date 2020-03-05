Beverly Shaffer (Brennan)

Beverly is survived by her Daughter, Julie and Grandson, Rigel. She will be remembered as Grandma by Jay’s daughter Shelly, of Colorado Springs as well. Other family members include her sister, Madeline, nieces Nancy, Kim, Jennifer, and Krista, and cousin Julieanne. She loved and took care of them all years ago.

I can think of so many who will read this and smile at the memory of Beverly. Thanks to those of you who knew her when she commanded a razor-sharp mind and those of you who were kind and helped when she forgot how to do most everything.

Special Thanks to those who helped me to care for my Mom during the difficult years.

Channel Point Community in Hoquiam did their best and never failed to be patient with Beverly. They went above and beyond to keep her in her own apartment for as long as possible. Harbor’s Home Health and Hospice was wonderfully warm and kind and helped us through some very difficult times. Kaiser Physicians and support personnel, You Rock!

My mind is bursting with all the people who deserve to be thanked for their kindness to us. She and I spent literally weeks in various hospitals and Rehab all up and down this state.

Beverly enlisted herself with the Neptune Society years ago and this is the kind of practical thinking that she prided herself on. She bought her headstone about the same time as her husband’s and it sits alongside those of Gordon and Jay. We will be making arrangements for her burial with Mt. Pleasant (a tiny family cemetery in rural Oregon). There will not be a service.

