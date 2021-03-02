Beverly Ruth (Crow) Little

November 19, 1945 — February 15, 2021

Beverly Little passed away of natural causes at her Longview, Wash., home on February 15, 2021, at the age of 75. She was born on November 19, 1945 in Yakima, Wash., to Troy and Kathleen (Green) Crow, and grew up among their Naches Heights apple orchards. She graduated with the class of 1963 from Highland High School where she thrived in friendships and activities, serving as school newspaper editor, Girls State Representative, FHA president, choir president and pianist, and drill team captain.

Beverly graduated from Yakima Business College in 1964, and the same year married Gary R. Little of Castle Rock, Wash. Part of their early years were spent in Yakima owning and operating their own orchard before moving back to, and settling in, Castle Rock with their two children. Bev was the bookkeeper for Gary’s timber contracting business, and in the mid-’80s they opened Van Duyn’s Chocolates on Commerce Avenue in Longview. They later divorced, but remained close friends until Gary’s death in 1997. Beverly’s other employment included Burlington Northern railroad, law offices, and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, before working 21 years for Cowlitz County Superior Court. Upon retiring in 2010, she courageously campaigned for, and was elected to, the position of Cowlitz County Clerk, serving in that role until the end of 2014.