Beverly Rae Stearns

Sept. 19, 1930 — Feb. 17, 2022

Beverly Rae (Fristoe) Stearns was born in Modesto, California, to Myrtle Viva (Clouse) and Raymond Leroy Fristoe. She was preceded in death by her father; her mother; her stepfather, Harry Jewett; and her daughter, Charlene Louise (Stearns) Earwood. Beverly grew up in the Bay Area and graduated from San Fernando High School in 1949 as an Honor Student and Letter Girl. In 1951, she married James Russell Stearns.

She was happiest when telling jokes or holding a baby. Along with raising her own beloved children, she fostered nearly 80 children.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved teaching its gospel. She served as Relief Society president in San Diego; taught early morning seminary; and she was called to serve as a missionary in the Little Rock, Arkansas, mission. After her mission, she taught primary children for more than 10 years.

She will leave an empty spot in the hearts and lives of all those she leaves behind, including her sister, Laurie Lee; her favorite son-in-law, Ralph Earwood; children James (Nicole) Stearns Jr., Jamie Stearns, Grayson Huitt, Nola Stearns and Amy Stearns; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. February 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 900 11th Ave., in Longview.