Beverly Rae Stearns

Sept. 19, 1930 — Feb. 17, 2022
Beverly Rae (Fristoe) Stearns was born in Modesto, California, to Myrtle Viva (Clouse) and Raymond Leroy Fristoe. She was preceded in death by her father; her mother; her stepfather, Harry Jewett; and her daughter, Charlene Louise (Stearns) Earwood. Beverly grew up in the Bay Area and graduated from San Fernando High School in 1949 as an Honor Student and Letter Girl. In 1951, she married James Russell Stearns.
She was happiest when telling jokes or holding a baby. Along with raising her own beloved children, she fostered nearly 80 children.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved teaching its gospel. She served as Relief Society president in San Diego; taught early morning seminary; and she was called to serve as a missionary in the Little Rock, Arkansas, mission. After her mission, she taught primary children for more than 10 years.
She will leave an empty spot in the hearts and lives of all those she leaves behind, including her sister, Laurie Lee; her favorite son-in-law, Ralph Earwood; children James (Nicole) Stearns Jr., Jamie Stearns, Grayson Huitt, Nola Stearns and Amy Stearns; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. February 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 900 11th Ave., in Longview.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.