Beverly L. Keith

Sept. 20, 1927 — Aug. 6, 2022

Beverly was born in California and passed away in Longview, Washington.

She left behind four children: Bill Keith (Barb), Chris Risner (Ray), Dean Keith (Marjorie) and Kathy Glaser (Larry); nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She has one surviving brother, Herbert Filer.

No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice.