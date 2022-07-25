Sept. 4, 1947 — July 10, 2022

Betty Jackson was an amazing woman, born September 4, 1947, as Betty Mae Watkins. On July 10, 2022, Betty Mae Jackson passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her amazing husband, Ray D. Jackson, who passed away January 20, 2009.

Betty was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She leaves behind two children: a daughter, Tracy Ann Jackson/McCourry; and her son, Daniel Ray Jackson. Betty also leaves behind five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.

Betty will be missed greatly. She was a truly amazing woman and friend. If you had the privileged to know her, you were lucky.