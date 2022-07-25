Sept. 4, 1947 — July 10, 2022
Betty Jackson was an amazing woman, born September 4, 1947, as Betty Mae Watkins. On July 10, 2022, Betty Mae Jackson passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her amazing husband, Ray D. Jackson, who passed away January 20, 2009.
Betty was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She leaves behind two children: a daughter, Tracy Ann Jackson/McCourry; and her son, Daniel Ray Jackson. Betty also leaves behind five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.
Betty will be missed greatly. She was a truly amazing woman and friend. If you had the privileged to know her, you were lucky.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.