May 25, 1939—May 7, 2023

KELSO—Betty Marie Hosterman Swanson was born May 25, 1939 in Coburn, Pennsylvania to Randall D. Hosterman and Mary E. (Brungart) Hosterman. Betty grew up in Millheim, PA, the youngest of five children and sister to brothers Clyde, Richard, Ardell and Rollin.

Betty graduated in 1957 from Penns Valley Area High School, PA. Shortly after graduation, she jumped at the chance to see the country and bravely moved to Seattle where she began working in the insurance industry. It was in Seattle, where her co-worker, Mary, set Betty up on a blind date with Mary’s brother, Richard. As Betty successfully grew in her profession, she was offered several professional advancement opportunities to work in different insurance offices around the country. She moved to New York City and California. However, Betty was drawn back to Seattle, by a special young man. Betty followed her heart, returned to Seattle to reconnect with Richard. Richard’s sister Mary called Richard and asked, “Guess who’s in town?” Richard told her he had no idea. Mary responded that Betty came back to Seattle. Shortly after, Richard proposed to her up on Mt. Rainier. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Seattle’s Capitol Hill District on February 8, 1969.

In 1979, Betty and Richard moved to Kelso, Washington and Betty began working for the Cowlitz PUD as a billing clerk and accountant. Betty retired from the PUD in 2002. Though Betty and Richard never had children of their own, during retirement Betty reached out to her friend and former colleague, Sheila Burgin and offered to help with her newborn triplets. She laughingly shared, “We don’t know anything about babies, but we can learn.” Betty and Richard quickly became honorary grandparents to Ethan, Ellie, and Max Burgin and became a bonus mom to Sheila. Many holidays and vacations were spent together, having great adventures and creating wonderful memories.

Betty’s hobbies included gardening, genealogy, reading, sewing, shopping, and playing Po-Ke-No during the holidays and had a variety of interests learning about new things. She never stopped learning. Betty belonged to the Kelso Garden Club for many years. She enjoyed visits from family and friends, especially the PUD ladies’ lunches.

Betty died at the age of 83 at her home in Kelso, on May 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM. Richard was by her side as she drew her last breath, knowing that their love lasted her lifetime. Betty was preceded in death by both of her parents and her brothers. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard, non-biological daughter, Sheila Burgin, grandchildren Ethan Burgin (Ally), Max Burgin and Ellie Burgin; nephew Steven Hosterman (Barbara), niece Leilani Ruth (Hosterman) Vaughn (Bob), grandnephew Patrick Hosterman (Liz), and, grandnephew Gene Hosterman, grandniece Deana Hosterman, grandniece Stephanie Hosterman, grandnephew Sean Hosterman along with numerous other nieces and nephews on the East coast.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in support of the Student Success Emergency Grant fund at Lower Columbia College Foundation, 1600 Maple Street, Longview, WA 98632.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Longview, WA followed by a memorial service in Pennsylvania where she will return home for her final resting place, at a later date. Columbia Funeral Service provided services.