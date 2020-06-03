Betty Joplin
0 entries

Betty Joplin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Joplin

July 11, 1931 – May 24, 2020

Betty June Joplin passed away at Hospice on May 24, 2020. She graduated from R.A. Long in 1949. She loved camping, line dancing, and loved her dog Sugar.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Tomas ODean Joplin, and daughter Sherry Joplin. She is survived by Richard, Daniel, and Laura Joplin, 6 grand kids, 11 great grand kids, numerous nieces & nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Joplin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News