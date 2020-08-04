Betty Johnsen

September 19, 1927—July 28, 2020
Betty Jean (Mizell) Johnsen formally of Rainier, Oreg., and Longview was born September 19, 1927 to Paul Mizell and Florence Bertha (Gregory) Mizell in Galvin, Wash. She grew up in Castle Rock, & Toutle Lake, Wash.
After her father left during the Great Depression her mother married Walter Swift. When Betty Jean was 14 years old her mother passed away and Betty Jean and Walter raised her little brother Wally in a remote area of Toutle Lake. Two older brothers, Ken & Dale Mizell, had already joined the navy. (Ken surviving the bombing of Pearl Harbor aboard the USS Dobbin.)
After graduation from Vernonia High School (Oreg.) in 1945, where she lived her senior year, Betty went to work for Longview Fibre Co. While at Fibre she met and married Robert Johnsen May 22, 1948 in Chehalis, WA. They lived in Rainier, Oreg., for the 57 years of their married lives. He preceded her in death, June 11, 2005.
Betty was a hard-working wife and mother. She and Bob raised five children – Sharyn, Danny, DeAnne, Debbie, and David. She taught her children to work hard and take care of family. For many years it was always a family joke to reference the “wooden spoon” which kept her active children in-line while growing up.
Never idle, Betty eventually took up ceramics and had her own ceramic shop. She gave ceramic lessons to many Rainier residents. When the molds got too heavy to lift, she closed down shop and devoted time to quilting and gardening. Toll painting was one of her many hobbies. She read voraciously and often made wedding cakes for local brides.
She enjoyed camping, deer and elk hunting, and the out-of-doors. Because of Betty’s love of vacations, the family enjoyed many camp-trips all the way from Fairbanks, Alaska to Tijuana, Mexico and many sites in between. Lake Tahoe was a particular favorite. Several winters she and Bob traveled to Arizona to visit family and enjoy the sun.
After Bob’s death, Betty Jean moved to Longview. She kept herself busy with exercise classes and volunteering at The Hospice Thrift Store. She loved garage sales and couldn’t resist buying stuffed animals or kid’s clothes for children. Never old even in her “senior” years, she was quick to have a squirt gun fight, walk in the woods, or help little kids collect rocks.
Betty was preceded in death by three children—Sharyn Mobley, Danny Johnsen and Debbie Johnsen. She is survived by DeAnne Lightfoot (Donald) of Longview and David Johnsen (Catherine) of Vancouver; four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was lovingly cared for in her final years at The Villager in Castle Rock, Wash., where she passed away July 28, 2020.
Interment is at Green Mt. Cemetery, Rainier, Oreg., in a private, family ceremony. Steele Chapel of Longview is handling arrangements.
