Betty Johnsen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 19, 1927—July 28, 2020

Betty Jean (Mizell) Johnsen formally of Rainier, Oreg., and Longview was born September 19, 1927 to Paul Mizell and Florence Bertha (Gregory) Mizell in Galvin, Wash. She grew up in Castle Rock, & Toutle Lake, Wash.

After her father left during the Great Depression her mother married Walter Swift. When Betty Jean was 14 years old her mother passed away and Betty Jean and Walter raised her little brother Wally in a remote area of Toutle Lake. Two older brothers, Ken & Dale Mizell, had already joined the navy. (Ken surviving the bombing of Pearl Harbor aboard the USS Dobbin.)

After graduation from Vernonia High School (Oreg.) in 1945, where she lived her senior year, Betty went to work for Longview Fibre Co. While at Fibre she met and married Robert Johnsen May 22, 1948 in Chehalis, WA. They lived in Rainier, Oreg., for the 57 years of their married lives. He preceded her in death, June 11, 2005.

Betty was a hard-working wife and mother. She and Bob raised five children – Sharyn, Danny, DeAnne, Debbie, and David. She taught her children to work hard and take care of family. For many years it was always a family joke to reference the “wooden spoon” which kept her active children in-line while growing up.